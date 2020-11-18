The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service will host a Virtual Hemp Field Day Dec. 8-9 on the videoconferencing platform Zoom, according to a statement from the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.
During the event, the statement said, researchers and specialists from the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture will discuss topics related to agronomic research, economic research, the latest regulatory guidelines and potential developing markets. At the end of each day, meeting participants will be able to ask questions of the day’s speakers during a round table session, according to the statement.
The program begins at 10 a.m. EST and lasts until noon each day, the statement said. Current and prospective hemp growers, industry representatives, extension professionals and researchers, according to the statement, are invited to participate in the free meeting.
Preregistration is required. Interested individuals can register for the program at https://bit.ly/36JQwl3. Event organizers will provide meeting links and event access to participants at least 24 hours before the event.
The complete field day schedule and other information related to the event is available at http://hemp.ca.uky.edu/ or at local offices of the UK Cooperative Extension Service.
