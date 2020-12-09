This month, a long-time employee of the Floyd County Library system will be retiring, bringing her more than 47 years of service to an end.
Emma Lou Shepherd began her journey with the Floyd County Library in 1973 when she was only 22
years old, she said. Shepherd had been part of a program called the Neighborhood Youth Corp that placed young people in offices in the area to help the transition into the workforce. Shepherd was placed at the library, which she said was a “perfect fit” and once a full-time position opened up, she jumped at the opportunity.
Once hired, Shepherd said, a large part of her time at the library was spent planning and directing programs for children. This included story hour programs every Thursday morning, during which she would have dozens of pre-school aged children. Shepherd would read them stories, do crafts, have snacks, and play games, something she enjoyed doing, she said.
“You know, I really enjoyed those days with my story hour families. We really did become a family,” Shepherd said. “I’d sit on the floor and play with the kids. We’d run and dance all over the conference room. The kids’ parents really joined in as well. It was so much fun and the program would end every May with a graduation ceremony complete with handmade paper graduation caps, yarn tassels, and, of course, snacks for the graduates.”
Shepherd also planned and directed the library’s summer reading program for years, which she said every Thursday in July was devoted to getting kids into the library through programs like magic acts, puppet shows and even live animal exhibits.
“The idea was if we could get kids into the library, they would learn to love the books, and learn to love reading,” she said. “The summer program ended with a massive picnic for all the participants. When we began the picnic, the kids who had read the most would get prizes.
“That was nice, but I hated seeing kids walk away without getting rewarded,” she added.
According to Shepherd, all of the employees at the library during that time talked about how all the kids should get something for their hard work. She said, that, thankfully, the library board agreed and the staff was able to purchase more than enough prizes for every child who participated to get something fun at the end.
For the past few years, Shepherd said she’s passed the work with the children on to coworkers, but she’s never been far from the excitement and often continued to help with many of the programs.
She said she’s played with the idea of retirement for a few years now, and finally decided this was the year.
“I think 47 years is really enough,” she said with a smile on her face. “But, I think my family would agree.”
Though she said she’s going to miss her family and friends at the library, she’s told them repeatedly that they aren’t getting rid of her that easily, and she’ll be back to see them often.
Shepherd said she’s really looking forward to spending more time with her family, and to getting back to sewing, something she’s loved to do for years. She added once the pandemic is over and more people are getting out, she hopes to volunteer some of her time in the community.
The Floyd County Library in a statement, said it would like to thank Shepherd for her hard-work and dedication she has shown throughout her more than 47 year career, where she has worked for five different library directors and through three building remodels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.