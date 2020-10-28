Three people were arrested recently on trafficking charges in connection with two separate cases worked by the Floyd County Sheriff’ Department.
According to court documents, the first case occurred on Oct. 17, when Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Johnson received a complaint regarding a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. Johnson wrote that he checked the plate before locating the vehicle and the license plate the caller reported was issued to a Buick sedan.
Johnson wrote that he located the Silverado in the parking lot of the Harold Double Kwik and performed a traffic stop.
While conducting the stop, Johnson wrote, he allowed K9 unit Lita to go around the vehicle and the canine “alerted” to the back passenger door of the vehicle. Johnson wrote that he detained the driver, later identified as James Stacy, 44, of Salyersville, and the passenger, identified as Frank Henry London, 32, of Ky. 3379, Harold, and searched the vehicle.
Johnson wrote that, during the search, he located two sets of digital scales and several plastic bags. Johnson wrote that he also found two bags inside a backpack, one of which contained 19.55 grams of a brown powder substance believed to be heroin and the other contained 26.52 grams of an off-white powder substance believed to be fentanyl.
Both Stacy and London, Johnson wrote, denied the substances belonged to them.
Both men were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center. Both men were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. Stacy was also charged with driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
The second incident, court documents said, occurred on Oct. 21, when Johnson responded to a call from Eric Jarrell, 36, of Ice Plant Hollow, Martin, who reported that his girlfriend was breaking the windows in his residence.
Upon arrival at the residence, Johnson wrote, Jarrell invited the officers into the residence to look at the damage. Once inside, Johnson wrote, deputies observed six syringes loaded with a clear substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
There was also a small amount of a crystal-like substance laying on the kitchen table of the residence, with a straw lying beside of it. Johnson wrote that the deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence and found more than 20 grams of a substance suspected be methamphetamine, as well as a digital scale and several individual plastic bags, as well as two metal spoons with white residue, several syringes and another digital scale.
Jarrell was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
