On Dec. 18-20, the Kentucky Opry Junior. Pros held their annual Christmas show concert at the Mountain Arts Center, an event which was made more meaningful by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to COVID-19, the three-night event featured a socially-distanced crowd and was also streamed online for individuals who wished to watch from the safety of their own home, which Executive Director Joe Campbell said was half the price of general admission.
The three-night show featured the Junior Pros singing some Christmas classics, as well having a small tribute to former Junior Pros member and Floyd native, Ally Davis, who was a member for around 10 years. Prior to the show’s opening, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton addressed the crowd and informed him that the Christmas show would be dedicated to Davis.
According to Campbell, all three nights saw success, even with audience members being socially distanced. The first night, Dec. 18, Campbell said, approximately 114 attended, with Dec. 19’s show being the MAC’s most attended, with approximately 229. He added that on the final night, Dec. 20, approximately 117 individuals attended the Christmas concert.
The first night saw approximately 11 individuals stream the show, with 19 on Saturday and 13 on the show’s final day Sunday.
Campbell said that the MAC was just happy to be able to move forward with this year’s show in a safe manner, due to the Junior Pros having had put so much work in. One of the Junior Pros, Jenna Dunaway said that the show was one of the most challenging, but at the same time, it meant so much.
“The Christmas show was beautiful in more ways than one. Shows like that were my favorite and they were what I looked forward to the most as a Junior Pro. I loved being a part of the juniors and it’s breaking my heart that I am aging out,” Dunaway said. “This show was the most challenging and emotional show we have ever done. We put so much hard work and tears into making the show as perfect as we possibly could. This show meant so much to me because of the work we have put in and the reasoning behind it. If this show means half as much to the community and my fellow Junior Pros as does it does to me, then that is saying a whole lot. It means the world to me.”
Fellow Jr. Pro Alex Marcum shared Dunaway’s sentiments and added that dedicating the show to Davis’ memory made this year a little “extra special.”
“This was my fourth Christmas season as a Jr. Pro. I have got to meet and perform with great musicians who love music just as much as I do,” Marcum said. “This Christmas show was extra special because of all the love and emotions that went into putting it together. We dedicated it to a very special young lady (Ally Davis) who is now an angel in heaven.
“The Christmas show has made me realize that we are never promised tomorrow, that we should treasure our loved ones, be an inspiration for others, and to do what makes us most happy in life,” he added.
