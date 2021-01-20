Local music icons Sundy Best will be reuniting to host the first-ever Kinfolk Reunion, which will be a three day event taking place beginning April 30.
On Jan. 11, a collaboration between the City of Prestonsburg, the Mountain Arts Center and Prestonsburg Tourism was announced as Archer Park will be the home for the Sundy Best Kinfolk Reunion. According to MAC director Joe Campbell, the reunion will be a three-day event taking place this spring.
Campbell said that the Floyd natives approached Mayor Les Stapleton and himself about the idea, hoping to perform an outdoor reunion event. Campbell said that’s when he and Stapleton pitched holding the event at Archer Park and he added that conversations “took off” from that point.
“Being able to have this means a whole lot,” Campbell said. “We were thrilled when they reached out to us and informed us that they wanted to do their first big reunion show in their home county. Helping local artists in anything they want to do is what we’re about here at the MAC so we we’re overjoyed to be able to be a part of this.”
When the announcement was made regarding the Floyd natives return, tickets were posted for sale for the May 1 date, Campbell said. Due to COVID-19, tickets were sold for $30 per car load and shortly after being made available, were sold out in around 30 minutes.
According to Campbell, city officials will be announcing more details for the April 30 and May 2 dates over the coming weeks. He added that individuals should be on the look out for more details and events on MAC’s, Prestonburg Tourism’s and city’s FaceBook pages.
The Sundy Best Kinfolk Reunion will kick off on April 30 and will continue on May 1 and 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.