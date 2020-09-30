Recently, during its regular meeting the Prestonsburg City Council, officials discussed whether they should host trick-or-treat within the city given the current COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Floyd County Fiscal Court has already approved the county’s participation for this Halloween.
During its regular meeting on Sept. 21, the Prestonsburg City Council discussed whether the city was going to host and promote trick-or-treating for this upcoming Halloween. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is currently ongoing, there are some concerns from the legal side of things that could impact the city.
“Ok, we got to discuss this. We need to have something, whether it be some type of trunk-or-treat or we allow them to have trick-or-treat and you would be required to wear a mask,” Mayor Les Stapleton said. “I think a lot of the citizens will not be having trick-or-treat. They (kids and parents participating) don’t need to come up to people’s houses, if it’s not done out on the curb then they need to move along.
“That’s just my opinion on a few things that need to be done,” he added.
According to Stapleton, as far as social distancing, he believes the city will have to ask individuals who choose to participate to do so, unless they are in a family unit. However, Stapleton said the first thing the council needs to answer is whether it wants to allow trick-or-treating in the first place.
City Attorney Jennifer Elliott said she would like to “step outside” her role as attorney to the city and speak on the situation as a citizen of Prestonsburg.
Elliott said that her neighborhood, Arnold and Central, is generally one of the most populated areas during trick-or-treat. She said she understands the desire for the holiday festivities as she has a grandchild who wants to come in from Lexington to participate. However, she said there are a number of elderly people within the area.
“I think we have to put safety ahead and come up with a different plan,” Elliott said. “Have trick-or-treat, but I think it can’t be upon the residents of Arnold and Central to be exposed to what we generally are.”
Elliott said she loves trick-or-treat, but due to the great number of people who visit the area and her home, she spends more than $1,000 on candy.
“This one’s a tough year, in my opinion,” Elliott said. “Here’s my concern, I’ll still do it, if you tell us we’ll have trick-or-treat, I’ll put candy out by the curb.
“You’re going to have maybe three houses (participate),” she added.
Stapleton said he agreed with Elliott said and that he would expect participation to be “very limited.” The conversation shifted to what could possibly be done to avoid situations such as that and even discussed the possibility of having something in a centralized location, such as a trunk-or-treat. However, an event such as that would put the city on the hook for supplying candy, which Stapleton said would get “real expensive, real quick.” Elliott added that a situation such as a central location would be different than the entire city hosting the event, as people would then have the option to be around the festivities of trick-or-treat.
“Somebody chose to be a volunteer for the city to be a part of it (the trunk-or-treat), whereas at my house I can’t keep from happening who’s going to come to my front door,” she said.
Stapleton said he believes that the city would need individuals out on the street to help aid and remind individuals that if there isn’t candy or someone setup on the street or curve, then they need to “keep on walking.” He added that regardless on what the city decides, it will have to do some marketing to help ensure the event can go smoothly.
Stapleton said if the city did have a trunk-or-treat or something in a central location, he doesn’t know how business owners would feel.
Stapleton said that the county is planning on having Trick or Treat, something Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams confirmed during a live video update on Friday, Sept. 25.
Elliott said that there would be no way to enforce social distancing or mask wearing if the city agreed to have a citywide trick-or-treat.
“In my opinion, we’re going to be at risk as the citizens, or else we’re going to end up behind our doors wishing we could be out there,” Elliott said. “This one’s a tough one, but I have a problem with letting the masses run free on the street. Not any other year, but this year I do and I know I speak for at least a portion of the people on our street.”
According to Elliott, if the city hosts or sponsors Trick or Treat it could be liable for what outcome could occur, but if the city held it in a central location, it would still be liable. However, Elliott added that it would be ok because the city would have more control over the event and how its ran.
The council chose to table the conversation as to seek feedback from its citizens regarding how Trick or Treat could be handled, as well as to inquire about the percentage of individuals who would be interested in participating. If any individuals within the city would like to voice their opinion regarding this year’s trick-or-treat, they are encouraged to call city hall at, (606) 886-2335. A city council meeting is expected to take place within the next two weeks to finalize the city’s plans.
