A Johnson County man was arrested on Oct. 26 after he allegedly led police on a chase which began in Prestonsburg and ended in Johnson County after he wrecked.
According to a statement from the Prestonsburg Police Department, the Prestonsburg 911 Center received multiple calls reporting that a Kentucky State Police trooper was involved in an altercation with subjects on the side of U.S. 23 near the Tiger Mart convenience store.
The statement said that officers were dispatched to assist the trooper and, while en route, dispatchers received additional calls reporting that a male subject had gotten to a vehicle and fled from the trooper, who had successfully arrested another subject from the vehicle.
One of the callers, the statement said, stayed on the line with Prestonsburg 911 and followed the suspect vehicle, which was driving recklessly and headed in the direction of downtown Prestonsburg.
Capt. Ross Shurtleff, Patrolman Brad Caldwell and Patrolman Fred Mynhier, the statement said, located the vehicle at the intersection of Ky. 114 and North Lake Drive and Shurtleff attempted to make a stop on the vehicle.
The vehicle, the statement said, jumped the raised median at the intersection and began fleeing from officers, continuing on North Lake Drive at a high rate of speed and nearly striking several vehicles.
The vehicle, according to the statement, then traveled on to U.S. 23 and north at speeds exceeding 100 mph while attempting to strike officers’ patrol vehicles.
The vehicle turned onto Ky. 1428 at Hager Hill and continued on to West Van Lear, the statement said. While entering the hairpin curve at West Van Lear, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled multiple times. After the crash, the statement said, the man exited the vehicle and fled on foot a short distance before he was apprehended by Patrolman Nick Bingham and Sgt. Jon Pack.
The driver was identified as Robert Thomas Smith, 41, of Van Lear, who was wanted and listed as armed and dangerous by the Kentucky Parole Board. In addition, the statement said, Smith had pending felony arrest warrants from Martin County and was found to be in possession of a firearm and a quantity of methamphetamine.
Smith was transported to Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center and will ultimately be lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges including absconding from parole, third-degree assault on an officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first degree wanton endangerment (four counts, police officer), DUI, first-degree fleeing or evading police (vehicle and on foot), reckless driving, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest and traffic charges.
The Prestonsburg Police Department thanked the community for the calls which led to a successful resolution in this instance.
“We truly appreciate the good motorists of our community who aided us in apprehending this dangerous felon who had assaulted a fellow police officer,” the statement said. “It is through our relationship with our community partners like those who called today that we can better protect our home.”
