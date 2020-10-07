A Prestonsburg man was arrested this week on charges including trafficking in methamphetamine after police said they caught him attempting to use the drug to trade for goods from a local convenience store.
According to the arrest citation, Prestonsburg Police Officer Joshua Hinkle was dispatched to Skeens Marathon on U.S. 23 to a complaint that a male subject had attempted to sell methamphetamine to the store clerk.
Hinkle wrote that, upon arrival, he spoke with the store clerk, who told the officer that the male subject, James Lafferty, 43, of Kelly Lane, Prestonsburg, had entered the store and offered drugs in return for food and gas.
The clerk, the citation said, told the officer that Lafferty had told him he was going to go but would be back in 30 minutes to pick up his sandwich.
Hinkle wrote that he waited for Lafferty and approached him as he attempted to enter the store. Lafferty, Hinkle wrote, gave permission to search his person. During the search, the citation said, Hinkle found a .22 caliber handgun in the waistband of his pants, as well as a syringe. Lafferty, the citation said, told the officer he was a convicted felon, which was confirmed through dispatch.
Hinkle wrote that he obtained permission to search Lafferty’s vehicle. During the subsequent search, the citation said, Hinkle found a metal box containing two scales and three bags of a white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Lafferty was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
