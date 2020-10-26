A West Van Lear man was apprehended by police after a high-speed chase that began in Floyd County, police said Oct. 26. According to Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ross Shurtleff, Robert Thomas Smith fled the scene of a routine traffic stop by Kentucky State Police in Floyd County.
Smith traveled on Ky. 321 before turning onto U.S. 23 north and then made his way onto Ky. 1428 at Hager Hill in Johnson County before crashing the vehicle he was driving near the mouth of West Van Lear. According to Shurtleff, the vehicle rolled before coming to a complete stop and Smith escaped through the passenger side window and ran behind a West Van Lear residence before being apprehended by police.
Kentucky State Police, Prestonsburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Paintsville Police Department were at the scene. For more on this developing story, check out this week’s Floyd Chronicle and Times in print and online.
