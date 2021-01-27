On Jan. 22, the City of Prestonsburg welcomed its newest business, Honey Bee Nutrition, to the community and according to co-owner Bridget Simmons, the family-ran business hopes it can be an promote a positive family atmosphere, while helping individuals get healthier.
According to Simmons, Honey Bee Nutrition is a family-owned and operated nutrition club, which she said provides shakes and teas for customers.
“We do low-calorie shakes that are high in nutrition,” Simmons said. “They are 200 calories with 24 grams of protein and 21 essential vitamins. So everything you need in a little cup.”
The teas provided, Simmons said, are “energy teas” which help enhance an individual’s metabolism in order to burn anywhere from 80 to 120 calories. According to Simmons, Honey Bee’s teas come in a variety of flavors including peach, pineapple, fruit punch and others.
“If you can dream it up, we can make it for you,” Simmons said.
Simmons said that the family originally opened a nutrition club approximately five years ago in Oklahoma. It started out as a way “just to get by” while making a little bit of money. However, according to her, the business kind of exploded, which resulted in the family joining in and opening several other nutrition clubs.
“Justin (her husband and co-owner) and I always had a dream of full-time RV’ing and traveling the United States as younger people and not waiting on retirement,” Simmons said.”So we thought a good way to do that would be to open up a nutrition club somewhere, enjoy that community, sell it and then move on to the next.”
At first, the family envisioned itself in Wyoming, but Simmons said the right opportunity didn’t come. After deciding to take some time to plan the next move, Simmons said that the family ventured to Pennsylvania for a short time, before learning of a building becoming available in Prestonsburg.
“We drove down to check out the location and end up meeting around 10 people form the community,” Simmons said. “We just fell in love and now we’re not so sure that we want adventure around anymore. I think we want to stay and enjoy living here for awhile.”
Simmons said that Honey Bee hopes that it can assist the community by helping them becoming happier and healthier.
“We really want to promote that family life because this a family nutrition club,” Simmons said.
Currently, according to Simmons, Honey Bee is open for breakfast and lunch, with no plans, as of now, to be open around dinner time. Simmons said that, being a family-run business, they understand how important quality time with one’s family is.
“We want people to enjoy their families and be able to use that time to do stuff at home,” Simmons said.
Honey Bee Nutrition is located on 119 North Arnold Ave in downtown Prestonsburg.
