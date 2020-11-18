Coming off its highest month of positive COVID-19 cases in October, Floyd County’s November looks to be heading towards a similar path as it has already seen more than 400 cases.
As of presstime Nov. 16, Floyd County has seen 42 new positive COVID-19 cases, for a total of 901 with 419 of those cases in November. According to Floyd County Health Director Thursa Sloan, the county has 12 individuals in the hospital receiving treatment and most cases are reporting symptoms, something she added has changed since the pandemic first began.
Regarding trends, Sloan said that the health department is still seeing a large number of cases stemming from coworkers at the same workplace and families or individuals who live together. She added that there has also been an increase in friend groups who have been doing activities together.
Due to the large number of cases, Sloan said, the health department cannot continue with the daily phone contact so it is changing the way it does cases and contract tracing. The health department will be advising employees and others of the new changes coming.
“Our priority will switch to education and public awareness as the best way to protect our community. We need your suggestions on ways you can learn about the COVID-19 virus … TV, radio, newspaper, Facebook live etc. Help us help you to stay informed,” Sloan said.
Sloan said that the department wants individuals to remember if they are positive, they are to stay in isolation away from others, even those who live in the same house with them, if at all possible for 10 days from the positive test date or the date of symptoms onset. According to Sloan, when the health department contacts an individual it will advise them of that beginning and ending date.
If someone is a close contact of a positive case, they are in quarantine from the last day they were around that person, for 14 days, even if that individual gets a negative test.
“We know that many folks who have been exposed do not show symptoms for up to 14 days since they were in contact with the positive person,” Sloan said. “Please do your part by following these guidelines.”
Due to the continued increase of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the county, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said that there will be some changes in the hours of operation for a number of departments. Those include the courthouse being open on a limited basis, for the rest of the week, and entail the following:
• Judge-Executive’s office/Fiscal Court – open/limited foot traffic.
• Sheriff’s office – open on a limited basis.
• County Attorney’s office – closed to walk-ins, appointment only, individuals must call ahead.
• County Clerk’s office – closed to walk-ins, drive thru will be open.
• PVA office- closed to walk-ins – appointment only, individuals must call ahead.
Williams said that the fiscal court is urging anyone who can take care of business over the phone or on the internet to do so. According to him, Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting is canceled and being rescheduled to Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.
“We’ve got to do more than we’ve been doing,” Williams said. “With winter approaching and cases continuing to increase, we’ve got to be more responsible in getting a handle on the spread.”
According to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, City Hall’s administrative offices will only be open for scheduled appointments. Appointments can be scheduled at (606) 886-2335. Stapleton said that there will be a dropbox located outside of city hall if anyone needs to make a payment.
