November continues to see an exponential growth of the COIVD-19 virus in Floyd County, health officials said this week.
According to Floyd County Health Director Thursa Sloan, as of Nov. 23, Floyd County had seen an additional 16 individuals test positive for the COVID-19 virus, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,081.
“Over half of our cases have occurred in the month of November, which is concerning,” Sloan said.
According to Sloan, currently, as of 4 p.m. Floyd County currently has 300 active COVID-19 patients. There have been five deaths due to the virus, she said, and 771 individuals have recovered.
Floyd County is currently on pace to shatter October’s numbers, which Sloan has called in the past “Floyd’s worst month.”
According to Sloan, the health department is still seeing trends related to individuals from the same workplace or home environment.
With Thanksgiving this Thursday, Sloan said that individuals should keep in mind the governor’s and Team Kentucky’s Thanksgiving Day guidance, those include:
• Avoid in-person gatherings with individuals who don’t live in your household.
• Always wear a face covering or mask.
• Maintain a social distance of at least six feet or more.
• Avoid large gatherings, especially those held indoors.
• Do not host or attend crowded parades.
• Avoid shopping in crowded stores before, on, or after Thanksgiving.
