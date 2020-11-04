Colby Hall, a native of Somerset, Kentucky was introduced as the new executive director of Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) during the 2020 Virtual SOAR Summit by U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) and Gov. Andy Beshear, who serve as principal officers.
"Colby is one of many young, native Eastern Kentuckians returning home to make a difference in the future of Appalachia. His experience, charisma and vision for our region are a winning combination for SOAR as we move into a new chapter of innovation and economic expansion," said Congressman Rogers. "Our best resource in Eastern Kentucky is our people and it's great to welcome Colby home to help pave the road ahead for this organization and our region."
“SOAR and Team Kentucky are welcoming Colby Hall. A son of Eastern Kentucky, Colby brings his passion for the region and its people to his role as the next executive director of SOAR,” Beshear said. “Congratulations, Colby. We look forward to your leadership guiding SOAR’s crucial work in our Appalachian region.”
Colby graduated from the University of Kentucky as a Singletary Scholar with a 4.0 GPA. With education and experience in both healthcare and business, Colby brings a diverse set of skills to lead SOAR forward.
"I'm honored, humbled, and thrilled to be selected as the next Executive Director for SOAR. Having been born and raised here in the region, I'm very aware of the challenges we face. But I strongly believe Eastern Kentucky's moment is now. We have what it takes to build a better future together and everybody has a part to play," said Hall. "Congressman Rogers and Governor Beshear are a perfect example of the type of bipartisan leadership that's going to be necessary to win. I'm looking forward to meeting as many business and community leaders as I can to hear what is needed to continue moving SOAR forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.