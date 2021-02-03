A Floyd County woman is facing several felony charges after police visited her residence to conduct a welfare check and allegedly found trash “laying everywhere,” as well as drugs and paraphernalia in a bedroom where her child sleeps.
According to court documents, on Jan. 31, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins was dispatched to Cliffside Apartments in reference to a welfare check. Chaffins wrote that a caller advised that a male subject had been blowing methamphetamine smoke in a baby’s face.
Upon arrival, Chaffins wrote, he was met by the mother of the child, Tiffany Sullivan, 29, whose address was listed as Beaver Avenue, Allen.
Sullivan, according to an arrest citation, gave officers permission to search the residence. Upon first observation, Chaffins wrote, officers noticed trash, dirty diapers and dirty dishes laying everywhere in the residence.
The citation said the officers continued through the residence, coming to a bedroom where Sullivan said she and the baby sleep. In plain view on the bed, Chaffins wrote, he noticed a brown box which contained a baggie which held a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as two pill bottles, a glass pipe and a straw.
Sullivan, the citation said, told the officer she did not know the box was there and that she “did not know that stuff was going on around her kid.”
Chaffins wrote that, during the search of the bedroom, he found a small clear baggie with residue in it in the child’s shoe. In addition, there was over-the-counter medication found on the living room floor.
Sullivan, the officer wrote, appeared to be under the influence of something.
The citation said the child was removed and placed with grandparents and Sullivan was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance not in a proper container and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents show she pleaded not guilty on Feb. 1 before Floyd District Judge Jimmy R. Marcum, who ordered her held on a $500 cash bond, with non-financial conditions which included that she have no contact with the child.
