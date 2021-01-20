A Martin man was arrested twice in a single day recently linked to unrelated incidents in which police said the man admitted to being intoxicated.
According to court documents, the first incident occurred at 3:46 p.m., Jan. 8, when Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs was notified by KSP Post 9 of a report of an intoxicated male attempting to break into a residence at Caney Fork Road at Martin.
Jacobs wrote in the arrest citation that he arrived at the scene and observed a male, identified as Gregory Arnett, 38, of Caney Fork Road, who told the trooper that “someone had stolen his money.”
Arnett, the citation said, told the trooper he did kick the door of the residence and caused damage to it. Jacobs wrote that Arnett told him he had “done some dope earlier this date.”
Arnett was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on a charge of third-degree criminal trespassing.
Court documents show that, at 8:36 p.m., Trooper Dylan Mullins was dispatched to Arnett’s residence after Arnett called Post 9 and reported that $200,000 worth of silver had been stolen from him.
The citation said that, when Mullins arrived at Arnett’s residence, Arnett told the trooper that he had located the silver. Mullins, the citation said, asked to see the silver, and Arnett showed him a small box that was filled with what appeared to be rocks.
Arnett, the citation said, told the trooper that he had found the “silver” in the creek.
“When asked, (Arnett) stated that he had used methamphetamine and stated that he needs to stop calling 911 whenever he gets paranoid from doing meth,” Mullins wrote. “(Arnett) has a history of being intoxicated and calling 911, falsely reporting incidents.”
Arnett was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of falsely reporting an incident and harassing communications.
