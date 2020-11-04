Recently, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky announced that Floyd County residents will have a new grant opportunity, which would honor the work of women throughout the county.
On Thursday, Oct. 29, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky sent out a press release regarding a new grant opportunity for women, including those individuals identifying as women, her in Floyd County.
According to the press release, the Lillian Mae Taylor Fund was opened at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky to honor Taylor, who passed in 2019. Taylor’s family is honored to make their first grant here in 2020. Taylor, the release said, spent her entire life serving and uplifting other women and so her family felt the fund would best be utilized to make grants to women in Taylor’s memory.
Taylor was born in 1930 in Floyd County where she spent the 1930s and ‘40s living in Appalachia. Taylor attended and graduated from Betsy Layne High School in 1947, after which she married, earned a two-year teaching degree, and moved to Ohio. After teaching many years, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Akron.
According to the release, Taylor’s passions included her beloved childhood home in southeastern Kentucky hills, ministering to underserved people, empowering women in poverty and travel. Taylor made several mission trips to Central America and spent two years at age 70 living in a remote village in Honduras, where she taught English to pastors, children, and women. She worked specifically with female pastors and young women in ministry. Taylor was a WHO member, an organization in Wichita, Kansas, that serves meals in federally-funded retirement centers. She took Spanish classes until the time of her death. Taylor loved to travel and had been all over the world, the release said.
According to the press release, the Lillian Mae Taylor Grant Committee chooses to honor the work of women, including individuals identifying as female, who own and operate their own business, work in education, or promote the health and wellness of women in Floyd County. The press release said, the purpose off this grant is to invest in these efforts to bridge divides for greater change and sustainable impact.
Applicants may ask for up to approximately $1,000. According to the press release, this grant will be a yes or no decision; there will not be an option for reduced funding. There may be an opportunity to continue funding in 2021 and the applicant’s completion for grant reporting.
All grant applications must be submitted by Dec. 1, 2020, by 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.