A Floyd County man was arrested recently on several charges after KSP investigated a complaint of drug trafficking at an Ivel motel.
According to an arrest citation, on Dec. 16, KSP Post 9 received a complaint that James A. Newsome, 45, of Red Morg Branch, Teaberry, and a female subject were selling drugs from a room at the Eastern Heights Motel and were in possession of numerous firearms.
KSP Trooper Jonathan Dixon wrote that, when he knocked on the door of the motel room, the female answered and Dixon saw Newsome sitting on the bed with several firearms and scales around him. Newsome, the citation said, told the trooper that none of the guns were stolen.
Newsome’s son was also in the room, Dixon wrote, and advised the trooper that he had a gun in the front of his pants. The gun, the citation said, was later discovered to be stolen, and Newsome told Dixon that it was his.
Dixon wrote that he also found a second stolen firearm, as well as three other handguns and two rifles.
The citation said that Dixon also found, on a table in the room, a large baggie containing 2.4 ounces of marijuana, smaller baggies and scales. The trooper wrote that he found $7,300 in cash in the bathroom of the motel room.
Newsome, Dixon wrote, is a convicted felon and forbidden from possessing firearms.
Newsome was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of trafficking in marijuana, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Court documents show Newsome pleaded not guilty to the charges on Dec. 17 before Floyd District Judge Eric D. Hall, who ordered him held on a $5,000 cash bond.
