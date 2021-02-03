A Printer man was arrested last week after allegedly fleeing from police twice in as many days, wrecking on the second attempt to flee, according to police.
According to court documents, the first incident occurred on Jan. 28, when Kentucky State Police Trooper James Cress observed a 2003 Suzuki GSXR600 motorcycle being driven 89 miles per hour on Main Street in Martin.
Cress, according to an arrest citation, traveled down Main Street and turned onto Dinwood, at which time the motorcycle accelerated rapidly, causing the front tire of the vehicle to come off the ground. Cress wrote that he pursued the vehicle until the driver turned onto a set of railroad tracks, at which time the pursuit was terminated.
On Jan. 29, court documents said, Trooper Billy Ball observed the motorcycle traveling on Ky. 80 at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle, the citation said, fit the description of the vehicle which fled the previous day.
Ball wrote that he attempted to catch up with the motorcycle, which radar showed was traveling at 100 mph. Ball observed that the motorcycle operator, later identified as Michael Ray Carver, 21, of Frog Town Lane, Printer, was wearing the same clothes as he was described as wearing the night before.
Ball wrote that he attempted to initiate a stop but Carver again failed to yield and accelerated, fleeing from the officer.
The citation said Ball called off the chase a brief time later but observed Carver lose control and exit the roadway. Carver, the citation said, was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered minor road rash in the incident.
Ball wrote in the citation that he asked Carver why he ran and Carver told the trooper he fled because he thought he had an indictment warrant out for his arrest. Ball wrote that during a search of Carver’s person, he found two syringes in Carver’s pocket, which Carver told the trooper he used for methamphetamine.
Carver was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle, two counts), DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.
