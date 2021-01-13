A McDowell man was arrested on felony charges recently after he allegedly assaulted his mother and held her against her will, before fleeing from police.
According to court documents, on Jan. 7, Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball was dispatched to a domestic violence incident at Logans Bend in which Quentin L. Scott, 28, was involved.
The citation said that, when troopers arrived, Ball went to the back door and Trooper D. Coleman went to the front door, due to the officers knowing that Scott has fled in the past.
Seconds later, Ball wrote, Coleman advised him that Scott was running out the back door. Scott, the citation said, exited the back door and Ball made contact, ordering Scott to the ground at taser point.
Ball wrote that troopers interviewed Scott’s mother, who told them she had come home and Scott met her outside.
Scott, the citation said, helped his mother carry items into the residence when he “went off.”
“She reported (Scott) began to talk out of his head about people (were) coming to kill him and he was going to kill her,” Ball wrote.
The citation said Scott’s mother said he then hit her in the head with a large hunting knife then held her against her will, preventing her from calling 911 or leaving the residence. Scott’s mother said that, while he held her against her will, Scott tortured her by poking her with the knife in multiple areas of her body, including holding the knife to her throat, telling her he was going to cut her throat.
Scott’s mother, the trooper wrote, said that Scott had cut her left side with the knife in her rib cage area. Scott, the citation said, eventually went into the kitchen of the residence to get a drink, at which time his mother fled and yelled for a neighbor to call 911.
Scott, Ball wrote, denied holding his mother against her will or hitting her.
He was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
