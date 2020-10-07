Kentucky State Police said in a statement the agency is investigating a collision that occurred on Saturday in which an East Point man was killed.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, KSP Post 9 received a call regarding a possible fatal collision that had occurred in the Stanville area of Floyd County.
According to a press release from KSP, upon arrival and through investigation, troopers found that 20-year-old Hannah Manns, of Allen, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz in the southbound lane of U.S. 23 when 66-year-old William McCoy, of East Point, walked into her path. McCoy, according to the release, was struck by the Cruz and pronounced deceased on the scene by the Floyd County Coroner's Office.
According to the press release, the investigation is still ongoing by KSP. KSP was assisted on scene by Post 9 personnel, the Betsy Layne Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
