Four people were arrested on numerous felony charges after police said a chase which began in Floyd County ended with the runaway driver hitting a Magoffin County sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser.
According to court documents, Kentucky State Police Trooper Jimmy Anderson was on U.S. 23 at Allen when he observed a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu traveling at a high rate of speed in the Allen area. Anderson wrote he activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, at which time the driver accelerated to speeds greater than 100 mph and began crossing from lane to lane.
The vehicle, Anderson wrote, turned onto Abbott Creek and continued to flee. KSP units attempted to stop the vehicle with “stop sticks,” the citation said, but the driver swerved around them and continued on Abbott Creek.
A second trooper, the citation said, was stopped in the roadway, but the driver, later identified as Timothy Duane Shelby, 36, of Biloxi Court, Lexington, swerved into a ditch to avoid hitting the cruiser.
The chase, the citation said, continued into Magoffin County, where Shelby approached a police roadblock and his vehicle was disabled after he hit a Magoffin County Sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car.
Anderson wrote that, once the vehicle was stopped and Shelby and his three passengers were taken into custody, officers found several items in the vehicle, including a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson firearm, a black powder revolver, marijuana buds and a set of scales with a white residue on them. Anderson wrote that both Shelby and passenger Dayshawn Taylor, 22, address unavailable, were found with a large amount of cash on their person.
Those lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center in connection with the case included:
• Shelby on charges of DUI, driving on a suspended license, conspiracy trafficking in a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, traffic charges and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Taylor on charges of public intoxication, complicity possession of marijuana, conspiracy trafficking in a controlled substance and traffic charges.
• Tyree Williams, 23, of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, public intoxication, complicity to trafficking in marijuana, conspiracy trafficking in a controlled substance and traffic charges.
• Cambria Collins, 25, of Donalynn Drive, Frankfort, on charges of complicity possession of marijuana, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and public intoxication.
