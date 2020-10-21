Kentucky State Police arrested two last week after allegedly finding them attempting to steal copper from the old McDowell school facility.
According to an arrest citation KSP Trooper Billy Ball, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, he was dispatched to a burglary complaint at the old McDowell Gymnasium. Upon arrival, Ball wrote, he observed a black Firebird passenger car parked in the parking lot of the gym and discovered an open door with fresh foot tracks in the mud around the gym.
Ball wrote that he cleared the gym and entered the cafeteria area when he heard movement and observed flashlights. The citation said Ball observed a female, later identified as Robin Spears, 41, of Magnolia Street, McDowell, and gave commands to show her hands. Spears, the citation said, complied without incident.
Then, Ball wrote, he heard a crash and observed a male subject, later identified as Daniel Motherwell, 33, of Bryant Branch, Hi Hat, flee into a furnace duct in an adjacent room. Motherwell finally complied with Ball’s commands to stop after the trooper deployed his taser, the citation said.
When asked why they were inside the gym, Ball wrote, Motherwell and Spears responded they were exploring and getting in out of the rain, but both acknowledged they were unlawfully trespassing.
Ball wrote in the citation that he found burglary tools on scene and observed that the tools were being used to remove the copper from the conduit underground.
Both were arrested on charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools.
