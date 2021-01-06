The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call on Jan. 5, in reference to a shooting in Floyd County. The caller reported two individuals had been shot, according to a statement from KSP.
KSP troopers and detectives responded to a residence on Caney Fork Road where the caller stated the shooting occurred. The initial investigation indicates Kenny Logan Chaffins discharged a firearm towards his mother and father, causing injuries to both individuals, the statement said.
Rhonda Chaffins and James Chaffins were transported by personal vehicle to Highlands Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of this investigation, the statement said, Kenny Logan Chaffins was arrested without incident and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center. Chaffins is currently charged with two counts of first-degree assault
Det. Tiffany Bond is leading the investigation. She was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, KSP Special Response Team and Floyd County Sheriff’s Department
