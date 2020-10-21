A Floyd County woman was arrested Friday evening after she was found to be in possession of illegal drugs, according to a statement from Kentucky State Police.
A trooper with the KSP Pikeville Post responded to a residence in the Galveston community to conduct a welfare check on a subject at the residence, the statement said.
While at the residence, a trooper received information that another occupant of the residence had illegal drugs in her possession. Upon further investigation, a trooper located eight grams of suspected heroin, the statement said. Additionally, amounts of methamphetamine, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia were found to be in the female’s possession, the statement said.
Carla Forsyth, 27, of Harold, was arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving an officer false identifying information.
Trooper Billy Ball with KSP Post 9 is leading this investigation.
Drug tips can be reported to investigators at Post 9 by calling, (606) 433-7711. Callers may remain anonymous.
