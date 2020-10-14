Over the weekend the East Kentucky Science Center announced that its Fright Light show will be retuning to the Varia Planetarium beginning next week.
On Sunday, Oct. 11, the EKSC sent out a press release announcing that the Fright Light laser show would be returning just in time for the spooky season. According to the press release, due to limited seating because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the show will be running for two weeks.
The laser show is set to run from Oct. 20 through Oct. 31.
Daytime showings will be Tuesday through Friday at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., and Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The EKSC opens at 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon on Saturday.
Special evening shows will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Thursday Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
“Feel the music with our 30,000 watt sound system, one of the most powerful in the state, as laser lights dance above your head in our 40 foot dome, to the tunes of Thriller, Iron Man, Purple People Eater, Monster Mash, and much more,” EKSC Director Steve Russo said.
Admission is $5.00 per person.
Seating will be limited with COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required, and temperatures will be checked.
For more information please call the EKSC at, (606) 889-8260.
