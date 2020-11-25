A Floyd County resident who was formerly employed as a cook supervisor at the Big Sandy United States Penitentiary at Inez was indicted, along with a former inmate, on charges including methamphetamine trafficking.
According to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Robert M. Duncan Jr., on Nov. 19, a grand jury indicted Hank Williams, 56, of Weeksbury, a former cook supervisor at the prison, on one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of money laundering, two counts of attempting to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of accepting a bribe by a public official, one count each of attempting to provide and providing contraband and three counts of using a communication device to facilitate a felony offense. A former Big Sandy inmate, Librado Navarette, 34, was also charged with one count of bribery of a public official and one count of possession of contraband.
The indictment alleges that, beginning in March 2016 and continuing through Sept. 27, 2019, Williams conspired with others to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and conspired with others to money launder. The indictment further alleges that Williams, a public official, accepted a bribe from Navarette. Williams was also indicted for aiding and abetting the use of the U.S. mail to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted jointly by the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General, FBI, the United States Postal Service and the Georgetown Police Department, the statement said.
If convicted, the statement said, Williams faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. However, any sentence following conviction would be imposed by the court after consideration of the United States Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statutes governing the imposition of sentences.
