Recently, the Stonecrest RC Flyers lost a member of its club, who passed away. Although the club’s late member and friend is gone, they will not be forgotten thanks to a small memorial ceremony.
On Jan. 2, The Stonecrest RC Flyers held the small memorial ceremony for club member and friend Herbert “Herbie” Winstead. The ceremony, which took place at Stonecrest, featured friends and family members sharing memories about Winstead and culminated in the Flyers unveiling a memorial stone, which dubbed the area at which their club meets as the Herbet Winstead Memorial Field.
According to Winstead’s wife, Loretta, Herbie was a “people person” and he loved the Flyers. Loretta said that after Herbie retired, the club was great for him and the comraderie he built with the other members of the club was something he truly cherished.
Herbie, Loretta said, had always been a fan of RC flyers, even dating back to the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, but at that time, they would have to travel to Norton, Virginia. in order for him to participate in his passion. Due to the traveling, Herbie gave the hobby up, but after retiring, he got involved with the Stonecrest Flyers.
According to Stonecrest RC Flyers President Joe Meade, Herbie was a member of the club for nearly 10 years and was an asset from the moment he joined.
“Herbie gave a lot of time and money to helping and improving the club,” Meade said. “He was very selfless and his energy and love for not only the hobby, but others was always apparent.”
Meade said that everyone at the club knew immediately after Herbie passed that there would be a void left that could never truly be filled. According to Meade, talks began immediately on how they could honor Herbie's memory, and so the club decided to name its field in his honor.
Loretta, who was in attendance with her and Herbie’s daughter Cheri Perry, as well as Herbie’s granddaughter Kayla Charles and great-granddaughter Elaina Bast, said that it was truly moving seeing Herbie’s friends dedicate their field to him.
Meade said to further honor Herbie, who was a Vietnam veteran, his stone was placed facing the club’s flag, something Meade said Herbie carefully maintained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.