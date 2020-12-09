Not even two weeks into the month of December, Floyd County appears to be in for another surge regarding positive COVID-19 cases, as the county has seen more than 100 cases since the month began.
On Dec. 8, the Floyd County Health Department has reported that this month could look very similar to last month’s, if not worse, due to the high number of positive COVID-19 patients. Currently, as of presstime on Tuesday, Floyd County has experienced approximately 136 cases, with 28 new cases being announced on Dec. 7.
According to Floyd County Health Director Thursa Sloan, since the pandemic began in April, Floyd County has seen a total of 1,412 individuals test positive for the COVID-19 virus. Last month alone, the county saw approximately 797 individuals contract the virus, which is concerning according to the health department, as over the course of the next couple of months, temperatures will continue to drop.
Recently, Sloan said that Team Kentucky has made some changes to its quarantine requirements. According to her, time for some individuals will change based on certain conditions, those changes were made on Dec. 3 and include:
If an individual is exposed to a COVID-19 positive person:
• You should go into quarantine.
• Your time in quarantine will keep you from spreading the virus to others, if you are infected and have no symptoms.
• When in quarantine, you should wear your mask indoors and outdoors.
• Do not mix with other people outside of your household - the people you with, unless absolutely necessary.
Three different ways you can quarantine as long as you have no symptoms:
• Quarantine for 14 days; especially if you are going to be around people that are high-risk for the virus: elderly, people with comorbidties, or who are immunocomprised.
• Quarantine for 10 days if you have no symptoms.
• Quarantine for seven days if you have a negative COVID-19 test on or after Day 5 and have no symptoms.
Take steps to protect yourself and others:
• Stay away from people you live with — use a separate bathroom, if possible.
• Do not go to work, school, or other places outside of your home.
• Do not allow others into your home.
• Ask friends or family to bring groceries, medicines, or supplies.
• If you need support or help call your healthcare provider, local health department, or 1-844-KYTRACE.
