On Monday, Nov. 30, Floyd Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins sat down to discuss several recent moves the board made during its latest meeting of the Floyd County Board of Education. According to him, these recent moves will better help the district's students, as well as help the district cut down on some "waste" it had been experiencing through its meals program.
Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students have been able to receive meals, which were provided by district and delivered via bus to student's homes. However, according to Adkins, due to the district experiencing "waste" with its unused food, some changes were recently made that he said should help combat that issue, as well as continue to provide meals to its students.
"We were looking at some waste," Adkins said. "And also we wanted to be able to provide a little fresher food."
According to Adkins, another issue was the fact the district's cafeteria workers had been "going nonstop" since the pandemic began and meals were started being provided to the students.
Adkins said that, after reaching out to surrounding districts, the Floyd BOE made the decision to adopt their meal program idea.
"They're giving a way, basically a week's worth of groceries," Adkins said. "You have to pick it up, but it may be hamburger patties and buns or something like that, but that lets the parent s be able to fix those meals at the home. It helps provide a warmer and fresher meal that way."
Parents who wish to pick up meals can do so from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The other changes include:
• Meals will be free to any child ages 1 to 18.
• Parents can pick up meals from any school, but can only choose one school per week (meals can not picked up at RLC/FCSI)
• Each child will receive five breakfasts and five lunches at a time.
The Floyd BOE also approved the additions of several positions, which Adkins said he wasn't sure the district would fill, unless the needs of its students continues to increase, Adkins added that the district will have those positions ready to go. The board, during its meeting, approved adding an occupational therapist position as well as a physical therapist assistant position.
During this time of year, Adkins said schools typically take part in a special needs count, which has to be reported to the state by Dec. 1. With that count being done, Adkins said the district has realized its number of students with special needs has been declining. However, the severity of those students who do have special needs in increasing.
"So students who may need occupational therapy or speech therapy, and I don't know that we'll ever fill those positions, but if the need continues to increase, we have those positions now,” he said. “Then, we'd just need to fill those."
Another recent move, which took place during the meeting, was the renewal of the its contract with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office for its safety officers, who will be stationed at schools throughout the district.
"We're happy to have lengthened that contract with the sheriff's office and now we'll have SRO's in our high schools for at least four more years now," Adkins said. "I know that I feel, and I'm sure parents feel the same way, that it's great to have these officers protecting our students."
The final move Adkins touched on was the renewal of its contract with Board Attorney John Earl Hunt, who Adkins said was deserving. According to Adkins, Hunt has been very helpful to the district and the board has been satisfied with his work over the last two years. One incident Adkins touched on in regard to Hunts presence with the board, was in his assistance to the district in navigating through its recent test score cheating scandal, which took place nearly a year a go.
"His work helping lead us through that, and just helping keep us on the straight and narrow path, was a big factor in the board wanting to secure his services moving forward," Adkins said.
These moves were made with two new board members set to take seats in Jan.
Adkins said the board has felt that the recent move to solely virtual instruction has been better and smoother, since last spring, especially with the districts recent help providing wifi to the majority of its students throughout the county.
"We just want our parents and students to know that their safety is our first concern," Adkins said. "We're going to do everything we can to keep them safe, while also providing a quality education.
"W're just counting down the days to when we can have students back in the classroom safely," he added.
