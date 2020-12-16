On Dec. 15, the Floyd County Health Department provided an update regarding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which appears to see Floyd experiencing a “small” decrease in cases, but according to Director Thursa Sloan, it could be the calm before the storm.
As of presstime on Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Floyd County Health Department has reported that the county has experienced 33 new positive cases of the COVID-19 virus. That number brings Floyd County’s total for the month of Dec. to 286, with Sloan adding that the county has had approximately 1,585 total cases, since the pandemic began.
According to Sloan, Floyd currently has approximately 33 active cases, with 23 individuals currently hospitalized due to the virus.
Sloan said that there has been a “small decrease” in the number of cases, but it hasn’t been such a drop that individuals should lax in practicing social distancing. Slone said she believes the small decrease in cases is due to getting through the Thanksgiving holiday. However, with winter weather continuing to approach and Christmas right around, the health department is expected an increase in the positive cases.
Regarding when Floyd County may see the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, Sloan said that the county is targeted to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. She added that the county is expected to receive the vaccine in the “next couple of weeks.”
“We’ll be following the rollout recommendations from the CDC and the state of Kentucky,” Sloan said. “They’re finalizing those right now, as to to what the priority groups are.”
The health department, according to Sloan will be meeting with local hospitals and other officials in order to collect numbers regarding who would be in those groups and how many individuals the county would have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.