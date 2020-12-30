The Floyd County Schools announced that all schools will begin virtual-only instruction on Jan, 4 and, according to Superintendent Danny Adkins, pending board approval, students may return to a hybrid in-person model of instruction on Jan. 11.
Current plans, if the board approves, are to return to a hybrid model of in-person instruction beginning Jan. 11.
“As our calendar says, we will be back in session starting Monday, January 4, 2021. This will be virtual instruction only at this time,” Adkins said. “Our plans are to return to some form of in person instruction the following week pending board approval and we will share those plans with everyone next week.”
According to Adkins, Floyd County Schools is following recommendations from Gov. Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Department of Health and the Kentucky Department of Education.
