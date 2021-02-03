As Floyd County Schools continues online instruction, district officials said there have been some students in need of additional support and opportunities beyond virtual instruction. On Feb. 1, the district announced new targeted services which are aimed at helping those students.
The additional support and services, the district announced, are set to begin Feb. 3
“We know there’s some students who are in need of additional support and opportunities beyond virtual instruction and in trying to meet those needs, we have developed a plan to deliver some targeted services for students as we remain virtual at this time.” Superintendent Danny Adkins said.
According to Adkins, select students will have the opportunity to attend the small group sessions for a maximum of 90 minutes a day, every other day, to receive additional instruction and support from classroom teachers. Adkins added that these sessions will be in addition to regular virtual instruction. Students will also have the opportunity to have similar sessions virtually that will be offered on Flex Days, which are Fridays at most of the district’s schools.
“These will be targeted services so first, we need everyone to understand that this is in no way taking place of the regular virtual instruction, but rather in addition,” Adkins said. “What we want to do is supplement that regular instruction with some small group opportunities for those children who have the greatest needs.”
The district will follow the Healthy at School guidelines as it offers these small group sessions at its schools, Adkins said. Schools will select these students as they will be identifying those students who will benefit the most.
According to Adkins, these sessions are not something that students are required to do and if a parent’s child were selected, and they don’t feel comfortable with their child returning to in-person sessions, then Adkins said that parents can decline the opportunity. Adkins said that the number of students are limited, so the district does hope that children who are selected choose to participate.
“Administrators or teachers from individual schools will contact parents if your child is eligible for these services,” Adkins said. “We are simply trying to get more support to the kids who are struggling the most. We anticipate we will have a few hiccups in the beginning and hope that everyone will be patient and flexible as this will be another first for us and we may have to iron out a few kinks.”
