As the month of December comes to a close, the Floyd County Health Department provided an update on the recent number of positive cases, as well as discussed how the health department is working to get the vaccine available.
As of presstime on Dec. 29, Floyd County Health Department Director Thursa Sloan said Floyd experienced approximately 514 new cases in December. That number brings Floyd County’s total since April to approximately 1,791.
According to Sloan, approximately 19 individuals are being hospitalized due to contracting the virus. Currently as of presstime, there are approximately 137 active cases of the virus in the county, with Floyd’s death total at approximately 10 deaths. She added that there have been approximately 1,644 individuals recover from the virus.
Sloan said the department expects to see an increase in positive cases due to recent tracing.
“Some of our cases recently had 30 or more contacts,” Sloan said. “So we will likely see a rapid rise in our numbers over the next two or three weeks.”
Sloan said the department is asking individuals to remain patient while waiting for the vaccine and that the health department is actively working to provide, as it receives it.
According to Sloan, phase 1 of the rollout for the vaccine lists all Floyd County long term care residents/staff, ALF residents/staff, and health care personnel. Many of the county’s Long Term Care individuals have been vaccinated by a pharmacy through a state agreement, she added. The health department is working to address the need for the vaccination with non-hospital health care providers (those who work in Floyd County), which she said includes anyone who provides direct patient care such as dentists, pharmacists, home health nurses and nurse assistants, respiratory therapists, physicians, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, mental health direct care providers and others.
The department is asking any individual that believes they are in one of these categories, who has not been contacted by someone who has talked with you about vaccination, please contact the health department at, (606) 886-2788.
According to Sloan, the next phase Floyd County can expect to see is phase 1B. This phase, she said, will focus on individuals 70 years of age or older, first responders, as well as K-12 school personnel to include all employees who come into contact with children. This phase, she added, will likely occur closer to the month of February.
“We are receiving a limited amount of the vaccine, so we aren’t booking any future appointments, or walk-ins, at this time due to the limited supply of vaccine,” Sloan said.
The Floyd County health department is working with the health care community on a day-to-day basis, Sloan said, and the department is planning to partner with area health care facilities to get the vaccine out as quickly as possible for those who wish to take it during those listed phases.
Sloan concluded that as the health department works to provide the vaccine, it is asking individuals to do their own research regarding the virus and whether they wish to receive it or not.
