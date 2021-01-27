On Jan. 26, the Floyd County Health Department and Director Thursa Sloan provided an update regarding the county’s latest number of COVID-19 cases, as well as discussed what the department has been doing as it works to get the vaccine to Floyd residents.
According to Sloan, as of presstime Jan. 26, Floyd County has experienced eight new cases since its Facebook update on Monday evening. Those eight cases added with the numbers the department provided on its Facebook update bring the county’s total of new cases to 54. That number brings Floyd’s total number of cases to 2,607. Sloan said that there are currently approximately 358 active cases of the virus.
According to Sloan, there are currently 18 individuals in the hospital due to complications from the COVID-19 virus and that Floyd County has had approximately 18 confirmed COVID-related deaths.
For the last couple of weeks, Sloan said that the department has been seeing a number of cases being traced to sporting events and other group gatherings.
Sloan said that Floyd County’s incident rate as of Tuesday, is approximately 83.4, which keeps Floyd as a “red” county.
Sloan said the department has been working with the Floyd County Schools District to vaccinate all school personnel who wish to receive the vaccine. According to her, only two schools in the district remain which need to receive the vaccine. Sloan added that the department hopes to wrap that process up by next week.
Sloan said that the department is still encouraging individuals who are age 70 or older to reach out to Pikeville Medical Center or Highlands ARH facilities regarding receiving a vaccine. Sloan also added that Floyd County, as of Jan. 26, has yet to learn where its vaccination center will be located, but Sloan said that once that information is provided to the department, it will be released to the public.
