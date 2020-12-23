On Dec. 17, the Floyd County Fiscal Court received a donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which helped the court then deliver potentially more than 30,000 meals to the Wheelwright area.
According to a press release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Floyd County Fiscal Court, under the direction of Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, received approximately 25 pallets of non-perishable food from the church (via the KY Ward in Martin). The 25 pallets, the release said, weighed in at approximately 40,000 pounds, which should equate to potentially more than 33,0000 meals, and was delivered to the Wheelwright City Hall for distribution.
Efforts such as the food giveaway, the press release said, are a part of a continual nation-wide and global effort to fulfill the scriptural injunction of the Savior when He taught “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God … and thy neighbor as thyself.”
True interfaith and community partnerships are established as religious, civic, business and individual community members work together in a common goal of service, the release said. In conjunction with these activities, the Food Distribution Center at Church Headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, ships commodities commensurate with the scope and needs of communities, the press release said.
According to the release, at no expense to the recipients, Church-owned transportation delivers these goods and supplies across the nation to replenish food-banks, supplement normal donor-channels whose resources are challenged during high-demand, and to ensure that suffering is alleviated to the extent possible. Additionally, the release said, members of the Church participate in these global efforts through voluntary contributions of time and talents.
Williams said, that on behalf of the FC, he would like to thank Dale McKinney and Kevin Spurlock for their help in getting the donation.
“Through the pandemic, things have been pretty steady and with school being out, and the schools system no longer delivering meals, the demand has increased three-fold on meal requests,” Williams said. “Our phone has been ringing off the hook and we feel, as leaders in the community, we need to step up and be accountable for the people that we represent.”
Williams said the court recognizes that the last several months have been challenging times for many individuals and currently, he added, that this may be the worst he’s ever seen, in regards to food requests and people going hungry. In the last 45 days, Williams said that Floyd County’s food pantry numbers have tripled.
