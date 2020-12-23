A Floyd County dentist who pleaded guilty in August to a charge of health care fraud will serve four months in prison, as well as a three-year term of supervised release, and be forced to pay more than $70,000 in restitution.
According to court documents, U.S. District Judge Gregory F. VanTatenhove handed down the sentence against Denver Tackett, 66, of Ky. 122, McDowell, last week.
According to a statement in August from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Robert M. Duncan Jr., in pleading guilty that month to the charge, Tackett admitted he had submitted more than $95,000 in reimbursement claims to Kentucky Medicaid and its fiscal intermediaries for medically unnecessary dental procedures.
Tackett was indicted in April 2019 as part of the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force initiative.
According to the plea agreement in the case, Tackett owned and operated Tackett Family Dentistry in McDowell. While operating the business, the agreement said, Tackett performed and submitted claims for dental procedures that were not reasonable and necessary for the diagnosis and treatment of a patient’s illness or injury.
“For instance, (Tackett) submitted claims for ‘surgical’ extractions when (1) he had only performed a ‘simple’ extraction (a lower reimbursing procedure); or (2) a ’surgical’ extraction was not medically reasonable or necessary given the patient's condition and needs,” the agreement said. “Additionally, (Tackett) submitted separate claims for medically unnecessary alveoloplasty procedures that were related or incidental to one or more medically unnecessary extractions. The defendant also submitted claims for ‘emergency palliative’ care without sufficient medical need or justification. Further, the defendant submitted claims for ‘incise and drain’ procedures when he had not actually performed a reimbursable ‘incise and drain’ procedure or the ‘incise and drain’ was related to an earlier, unnecessary extraction.”
As part of his plea agreement, Tackett agreed to permanently surrender his Drug Enforcement Administration registration and agreed to refrain from seeking registration in the future.
Without a DEA registration, healthcare professionals are not able to lawfully prescribe controlled substances.
