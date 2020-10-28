On the heels of Floyd County being declared a "red county" due to its increasing cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and Gov. Andy Beshear's latest recommendations made on Mon., Oct. 27, Floyd County and the City of Prestonsburg have elected to move forward with trick-or-treating plans for this upcoming Halloween.
During two separate meetings of the Floyd County Fiscal Court and The Prestonsburg City Council, respectively, on Tuesday, Oct. 27 a final decision was made regarding trick-or-treating this Halloween, as the county and Prestonsburg announced they would be moving forward with their 2020 Halloween plans.
According to officials from both entities, the plans are to to move forward with door-to-door trick-or-treating, and Prestonsburg's trunk-or-treat while they also urge individuals to follow the guidelines and recommendations laid down by the Beshear administration.
Previously, the city had agreed to host a trunk-or-treat at the Mountain Arts Center on Saturday Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. However, after Beshear's press conference on Mondau, the city decided to meet to discuss plans moving forward.
"The governor, in his 4 p.m. update yesterday said that he had no problem with Halloween, as long as the guidelines are followed that have been sent out by Team Kentucky," Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said.
Stapleton said that the city had already planned on abiding by those guidelines, but after some discussion with Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, Stapleton said that the plan is to begin at 5 p.m through 7 p.m, to allow for some more daylight for trick-or-treaters
The city council voted to move forward with time change as well as to move forward with its trunk-or-treat, which will be located at the Mountain Arts Center. The event will take place from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and the city of Prestonsburg will be posting guidelines via its Facebook page.
According to Williams, the fiscal court has decided to go ahead with Trick or Treat 2020, however he added that times will now be from 5 p.m through 7 p.m, Saturday, Oct. 31.
Williams said that the county is going to allow door-to-door trick-or-treating, but he added, due to COVID-19, its going to be a tad limited.
"We are simply moving forward based on the information that we received from the governor's office, which stated that they felt if we follow their guidelines, then trick-or-treat could be conducted safely," Williams said.
Williams said the county is asking participants to stay within their family units and that officials expect the holiday to be smaller than usual.
"We want folks to take all necessary precautions and most importantly, be safe," Williams said.
Williams said that the fiscal court is recommending Floyd residents, as well as individuals in other counties, avoid inter-county travel to ensure safety measures. Williams added that the FC would also like individuals to avoid any large social gathering indoors, such as Halloween parties.
"The data that we're looking at," Williams said. "Is that 97 percent of all cases are contracted indoors, with prolonged exposure, over 10 minutes. And the CDC has been pretty consistent on that information."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.