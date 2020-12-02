As of presstime, Dec. 2, the Floyd County Health Department announced that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the month of November was nearly 800, marking the county’s highest number of cases in a single month.
According to Floyd County Health Director Thursa Sloan, on Monday, Nov. 30, Floyd County had a total of 28 individuals test positive for the COVID-19 virus, which brings its total number of cases, for the month of November to approximately 797. Since the COVID-19 pandemic first began in April, Floyd County has seen an approximate total of 1,278 individuals test positive for the virus.
Currently, according to Sloan, Floyd has approximately 333 active cases. Those, she added, are individuals who have tested positive within the last 10 days.
"Our incidence rate per 100,000 is 79,” Sloan said. "Any number greater than 25 puts us in the red zone. We continue to have over 1,000 folks who are contacts to the 333 cases in quarantine.
According to Sloan, Floyd County has several individuals who are receiving medical care in the hospital. Floyd has reported a total of seven deaths, due to the COVID-19 virus, but she added that the health department is still waiting on confirmation on others who have recently passed.
"We just want people to remember all those who have lost loved ones to this virus," Sloan said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to them all."
Sloan said the health department continues to receive updates regarding a COVID-19 vaccine, which she said, could be distributed as early as mid-December. Sloan said the health department is working with state and local health officials and establishments to formulate a plan for administering a possible vaccine. She added that details are still needing to be worked out regarding who will receive those first rounds of the vaccine, but first responders are expected to receive it first.
Again, Sloan said that no plans were set in stone regarding a vaccine, but was scheduled to participate in a meeting Dec. 1 which she said should help flesh out some more details and training.
