The Floyd County Homeless Shelter will be renamed to the Maddiwar House of Hope in honor of a recent donation which will allow the shelter to purchase the building in which it is currently housed.
On Dec. 7, it was announced that the county’s homeless shelter, also known as the East Kentucky House of Hope, had received a $100,001 donation from the Maddiwar Family Charitable Fund, established by Dr. Gangadhar and Surekha Maddiwar to support humanitarian efforts that would have a meaningful impact in improving the health and lives of citizens here and abroad.
The donation will allow the shelter to purchase the building located in Martin where the shelter is currently housed. The additional $1 included in the donation, the press release said, carries on a Hindu tradition that signifies continuity with the future.
The Maddiwar Family Charitable Fund was established by Dr. Gangadhar and Surekha Maddiwar to support humanitarian efforts that would have a meaningful impact in improving the health and lives of citizens here and abroad. Currently living in Banner, the Maddiwars moved here in 1976 after spending the previous 14 years in New York. During that time, Dr. Maddiwar completed his surgical residency and fellowship, and had a surgery practice for 10 years.
According to the press release, the Maddiwars are originally from rural areas in the state of Maharashtra in India and chose Floyd County as their home because the rural nature of this community appealed to them. Dr. Maddiwar (“Gan”) joined the staff of Our Lady of the Way Hospital which had no other surgeons at the time. The Maddiwars, the press release said, brought with them their three young children, Leenata, Neeraj and Paraag all of whom graduated from Paintsville High School. Leenata attended Transylvania University in Lexington, and then University of Louisville School of Medicine. Currently, she is a practicing pediatrician living in Northern Kentucky. Neeraj has a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and a master's degree in Pharmaceutical Engineering, both from Columbia University in New York. Currently, he lives in Denver, Colorado. Paraag has a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Columbia University in New York and an MBA from New York University. Currently, he lives in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Gan, according to the press release, severed Floyd County as a surgeon for 22 years. Gan was deployed to the Middle East as a combat surgeon when he was called out of the Army Reserves to serve in Operation Desert Storm in 1990. After his retirement in 1999, Gan and Surekha volunteered with a Tennessee-based organization called Remote Area Medical (RAM) and with Rotary International. The press release said the Maddiwars made many overseas trips with these organizations to provide free surgical care in places like Nigeria, Kenya, Guyana, Guatemala, Peru, Chile and India.
Sureka, the press release said, managed Gan's medical practice, taught periodically at Prestonsburg Community College and served on the Board of Big Sandy Healthcare of which she is currently the president.
“We are truly appreciative of this wonderful gift so that we can purchase this building,” President of the Shelter Board Lynn Case said. “Since opening in March 2019, we have served over 200 homeless individuals. We could not have been successful without the wonderful community support from individuals, churches, and non-profit groups. We are pleased that Kentucky River Community Care has been able to provide the staffing for the Shelter. Of course, we must continue to seek funding for our annual operating expenses. This has become a bigger challenge since the canceling of “Dancing for the Shelter, our annual major fundraiser, due to COVID-19. Still, the purchase of the building will give us much more stability and we can’t thank the Maddiwars enough.”
According to the press release, a public reception honoring the Maddiwars will be held when it can be done safely.
