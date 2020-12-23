As of presstime on Dec. 22, according to Floyd County Health Department Director Thursa Sloan, Floyd County has seen approximately 10 new cases from Monday. That number, Sloan said, brings the county’s total number of cases, since the pandemic began, to approximately 1,671. For the month of December alone, Floyd has experienced a total of nearly 380.
According to Sloan, Floyd County has approximately 12 individuals receiving hospital care, due to the virus, with approximately 135 active cases throughout.
Regarding when Floyd Countians can expect the COVID-19 vaccine, Sloan asks individuals to remain patient.
“We have had many phone calls today from our 65 and older folks asking about the vaccine,” Sloan said. “We are not ready to take appointments or place you on a waiting list until we start receiving regular shipments of vaccine and have a better understanding of how much vaccine we can expect to receive.”
When Floyd County does begin administering, Sloan said that the health department will be following CDC and federal recommendations, regarding which high-risk groups will receive the vaccine first.
Any individual who has previously contracted the COVID-19 virus can wait up to 90 days since the diagnosis, to receive the vaccine, according to the CDC, Sloan said.
On Tuesday, Sloan said the health department has been finalizing numbers regarding non-hospital healthcare workers and first responders to begin phase 1A of administering the vaccine, when the health department receives it. The hope, Sloan added, is to begin phase 1A around this week
“We will share more with you as we know it. We appreciate our community and please know that we will do what we can to help those we are here to serve,” Sloan said.
Sloan said that health department will update the public as more information is made available throughout the process.
The health department hopes that individuals have a Merry Christmas, but Sloan added, that the department hopes everyone has taken necessary steps regarding having safe get-togethers for the holiday.
