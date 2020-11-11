The 2020 General Election has come and gone and with it are a number of outcomes, in which Floyd County residents directly impacted as the county saw more than 28,000 individuals register to cast their ballot.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, residents in Floyd County went out to one of many precincts throughout the county to cast their vote in the 2020 general election. With Election Day having come and gone, Floyd County will now look towards those winners to lead into to the future.
According to the Kentucky State Board of Elections website, despite appearing to have won the 2020 Presidential election, President elect Joe Biden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris (D) only walked away receiving approximately 3,884 votes, for 23.75 percent in Floyd County. Incumbent Donald Trump and Mike Pence (R) saw the majority of votes throughout the county, as approximately 12,250 votes were cast for 74.92 percent of the vote.
The race for U.S. Senate saw incumbent Mitch McConnell (R) take the victory over Amy McGrath (D) in both Floyd County and statewide. McGrath, who recently visited Floyd County and Eastern Kentucky down the homestretch of the Election Day countdown, received approximately 4,924 votes, for a percentage of 30. 24. Senate Majority Leader McConnell received a total of approximately 10,737 votes, enough for 65.94 percent of the vote.
Harold "Hal" Rogers (R) will remain the U.S. representative for the 5th Congressional District and received nearly 13,000 votes, which was good enough for 79.90 percent of the vote in Floyd County. Challenger Matthew Ryan Best (D) received approximately 3,265 votes, which equated to only 20.10 percent.
The 29th District State Senate will see a new face this upcoming term as Johnnie L. Turner (R) beat out incumbent Johnny Ray Turner (D). Despite Johnny Ray Turner winning the majority of the votes here in Floyd County with approximately 10,161 votes, for 62.50 percent of the vote, he was unable to hold off Johnnie L. Turner. Newly-elected Johnnie L. Turner saw a little more than 6,000 votes for only 37.50 percent in Floyd. However, with the votes in the remaining 29th district, he was able to pull off the victory by collecting a total of 22,422 votes. Johnny Ray Turner received a total of 19,462 throughout the 29th District.
Incumbent Ashley Tackett Laferty (D) will remain state representative for the 95th District after holding off challenger Matt Reynolds (R). Laferty, a native of Floyd County, saw a strong showing in her home county as she won approximately 10,094, good enough for 62.23 percent, as opposed to Reynolds, who only drew a little more than 6,000 votes here in Floyd County.
The race for Dist. 1 Constable saw Gary Wolfe (R) overcome William Bill Bob Callihan (D) and Bobby Hamilton (I). Wolfe received approximately 2,236 votes, or 42.42 percent of the vote. Hamilton finished second in the race, walking away with 1,629 votes here in Floyd County and Callihan rounded out the race taking 1,406 votes, or only 26.67 percent of the vote.
Robert B. Conley outlasted Chris Harris for the Justice of the Supreme Court for the 7th Supreme Court District. According to the Kentucky State Board of Elections website, despite being elected, Conley lost the majority of the votes here in Floyd County, as he finished with only 38.55 percent of the vote, or approximately 5,582 votes. Harris won Floyd by nearly 3,000 votes as he finished with nearly 9,000 votes, good enough for 61.45 percent. Conley finished the election with the win, totaling 90,628 approximate votes.
Current mayor of the City of Martin Sam Howell won his bid for reelection, holding off Clara Hughes Akers to remain in his current position. Howell took a total of approximately 100 votes, which saw him take 45.66 percent of the votes. Hughes finished a close second as she lost by a margin of only nine votes, for a total of 91 votes. James “Jim” Reynolds rounded the race out bringing in a total of 28 votes.
Elmer Parsons held off Harrison Gibson Jr to retain his seat on the Allen City Commission. Parsons took 59.32 percent of the vote and finished with a total of 35 votes. His challenger, Gibson Jr. finished with approximately 24 votes.
Floyd County also experienced a number of races in local governments and its school board race, those results included:
Prestonsburg City Council
• C. “Shag” Branham — 1,011
• Rick Hughes — 1,010
• Don Willis — 948
• David A. Gearheart — 943
• Brittainy Branham — 842
• Lowell Thomas Samons III — 652
• Josh Turner — 202
• Mike Laferty — 152
Wheelwright City Commission
• Bobby Wayne Akers — 169
• Sam Little — 161
• Andy Wayne Akers — 158
• Bill Newsome — 156
Member, Board of Education, District 4
• Loretta C. Tackett — 146
• Rhonda Meade — 1,306
• Keith Smallwood — 1,533
Member, Board of Education, District 5
• Steve Slone — 1,747
• Sherry Dingus Robinson — 1,493
Martin City Council
• Bonita Compton – 134
• Harold Case – 116
• Gary V. Akers – 114
• Charles Justice – 115
• Jeff Powell – 113
• April Gayheart – 113
Wayland City Commission
• Phillip Micheal Caudill – 43
• Curtis B. Lee – 43
• Charles R. Bentley – 40
• Kathy "Susie" Mills – 39
According to the Kentucky State Board of Elections website, Floyd saw 16,601 ballots cast, while also seeing 29,849 registered votes for a 55.62 percent voter turnout. Kentucky as a whole saw approximately 2,150,951 ballots cast and 3,565,428 voters registered, for a 60.33 percent voter turnout.
