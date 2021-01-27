Six individuals were arrested on various charges related to drug trafficking recently in Floyd County.
According to a statement from the office of Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, the first arrests came Jan. 18, when deputies working a drug investigation at Ivel noticed a white pickup truck leaving the Alpike Motel with a missing tail light.
During a subsequent traffic stop, the statement said, the driver, Nicholas Evans, 41, of McDowell, was found to be driving on a suspended license and was in possession of an open alcoholic beverage. Further investigation, the statement said, led officers to find a loaded handgun, digital scales and more than 8 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
Evans was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
His passenger, Kelsey Akers, 25, of McDowell, was also arrested, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center. According to the statement from the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
The second set of arrests, according to the sheriff’s office, occurred on Jan. 19, when deputies, along with K9 unit “Drago” joined officers with the Martin Police Department on a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office, deputies discovered a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, plastic baggies, as well as other drugs and $20,000 in cash.
Two were arrested in connection with the case: Tequila Gould, 36, of Berea, and Brian Shepherd, 37, of Prestonsburg. Both, the sheriff’s office said, were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Both were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center and the sheriff’s office said in a statement that the investigation, being conducted jointly with the Martin Police Department, is ongoing, with additional charges pending.
The third set of arrests, according to the sheriff’s office, were conducted on Jan. 23, when deputies conducted an investigation after receiving complaints of suspected illegal drug trafficking at a residence in the Fox Bottom community of Harold.
During the investigation, according to a statement from the FCSO, deputies executed a search warrant which resulted in the seizure of 25 individual baggies of a white crystal-like substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine. Deputies, the statement said, also found four larger bags of marijuana, a quantity of prescription pills, a large quantity of plastic baggies, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.
Arrested in that case were David Shane Ferguson, 47, of Denieka Skeens, 30, both of Fox Bottom. Both were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Both were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.
