An Ohio man was arrested recently on several charges after deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found him in possession of 4 ounces of methamphetamine.
According to an arrest citation written by Deputy Darrin Lawson, on Dec. 19, he and Deputy Oliver Little received information that Jermaine Peterson, 35, of South Center Boulevard, Springfield, Ohio, was going to be delivering a large quantity of methamphetamine to an individual in Floyd County.
Peterson, the citation said, was scheduled to be making the drop-off at the McDonald’s in Prestonsburg.
Lawson wrote that he and Little parked at the car wash near McDonald’s and received information Peterson was walking toward the subject’s vehicle.
Lawson wrote he pulled into the McDonald’s parking lot and saw Peterson throw something into the subject’s car window. Lawson, the citation said, advised Peterson to stop, but Peterson began running through the McDonald’s parking lot, into oncoming traffic and into the parking lot of Walmart.
Lawson wrote that, after unsuccessfully deploying his taser at Peterson, he was able to catch up to him and Little was able to handcuff Peterson.
The citation said that the deputies retrieved approximately 4 ounces of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine from the subject’s vehicle.
Peterson was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and menacing.
He is scheduled to be arraigned March 16.
