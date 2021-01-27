During its regular meeting on Jan. 25, the Floyd County Board of Education voted for its students to remain in virtual learning, and suspended all middle school and elementary sports, with the decision set to be re-evaluated at its next meeting.
According to Superintendent Danny Adkins, the district has a positivity rate of 78.6, where the district has been about three weeks. Adkins added that he remains hopeful that number will decline in the near future.
As of the meeting, the district has had around 276, out of 446, of its staff members vaccinated with their first rounds of the COVID-19 vaccine. Adkins said that number is a little lower than 50 percent of its staff. Adkins said that, after conversations with Floyd County Health Director Thursa Sloan, what’s holding up the remaining staff members who wish to have the vaccination is the fact that the department is still waiting on more of the vaccine to be provided. He added that Sloan will be working this week to help get more staff members vaccinated.
Adkins said that he has been informed that all staff who wish to take the COVID-19 vaccine should have their first dose completed by Feb. 5.
New board member Keith Smallwood, who said he has had experience with or around the virus, said that, after conversations with health officials, he believes the best course of action would be to postpone the decision until the board’s next meeting. This would allow for a brief period during so the remaining staff members who wish to receive the vaccine may do so. Smallwood added that he would like to see the board allow for around a 14-day period after staff members receive their second dose. Board member “Coach” Junior Newsome agreed that he would like to see any members of the staff who wish to take the vaccine to do so, before the board votes to return.
New board member Steve Sloan posed the question whether the board should consider suspending elementary and middle school athletic events, to which he added that he doesn’t want to take a chance on one of these younger children contracting the virus, or possibly spreading it to a parent or grandparent.
“I know this won’t be popular with a lot of kids and parents, but we’ve got to get a handle on this,” Sloan said.
Under previous administrations, according to BOE officials, if school was canceled, then all elementary and middle school athletics were also canceled. However, that rule was later redone to allow athletics to continue, even if there was no school.
Recently, the Floyd Schools system had an official and coach at one of its sporting events test positive for the virus. According to board officials, currently within the district there are four sports teams which are quarantining.
No decision was made regarding high school athletic events as the board will continue to follow the KHSAA’s instruction.
After some more discussion to ensure that a postseason could be played after the suspension, the board agreed, as it did regarding returning to in-person/hybrid, to reevaluate the decision at its next meeting scheduled for Feb. 22
