This past weekend, a number of Floyd County academic team students participated in the annual Kentucky Association for Academic Competition District Governor’s Cup and on Monday the district shared those results.
According to a statement from the schools district, district-level competitions consist of four teams of students and that is why Floyd County Schools are in two districts. District 81 consists of Adams Middle, Allen Elementary,
Betsy Layne Elementary and Duff-Allen Central Elementary. District 82 has John M Stumbo Elementary and South Floyd Elementary from our county and Mullins Elementary and Pikeville High School from Pike County.
“Congratulations District 81 Champs Adams Middle who swept their tournament as they earned 1st place in Quick Recall and in Future Problem Solving competitions. We also want to congratulate Duff-Allen Central as the overall District 81 and Quick Recall Runners Up,” Adkins said. “Congratulations to the District 82 FPS Champs and overall Runner Up South Floyd Elementary. Congratulations John
M Stumbo on being District Runner Up in Quick Recall!. Lastly, we want to congratulate our individual students who placed in these competitions.”
Adkins continued to add that the district was very proud of its academic teams and the hard work they have put into preparing for these competitions. According to him, the district was glad to see its students succeed despite the fact the this year was different then years prior. For this year’s event, students had to practice and compete virtually.
““Our teams who placed 1st or 2nd and our individual students who placed in the top 5 will be competing at the regional level on Jan. 30. Please join us in congratulating their success and in wishing them the best of luck at regionals,” Adkins said.
The results for Floyd’s students in District 81 Middle School Division include:
Final Overall
• 1st Adams Middle
• 2nd Duff-Allen Central
• 3rd Betsy Layne Elementary
• 4th Allen Elementary
Future Problem Solving
• 1st Adams Middle
Quick Recall
• 1st Adams Middle
• 2nd Duff-Allen Central
• 3rd Betsy Layne Elementary
• 4th Allen Elementary
Math
• 1st Luke Hall AMS
• 2nd Ronald Hatfield AMS
• 3rd Caleb Combs AES
• 4th Zach Goble DACE
• 5th Aliyah Miller AMS
Science
• 1st Ally Hamilton AMS
• 2nd Taryn Meade DACE
• 3rd Ethan Walls AMS
• 4th Jaxon Perry AMS
• 5th Brice Fleenor BLE
Social Studies
• 1st Madelein Lewis AMS
• 2nd Braxton Howard DACE
• 3rd Kaden Blackburn AMS
• 4th Alexandria Hamilton BLE
• 5th Jackson Williamson AES
Language Arts
• 1st Alexandria Hamilton BLE
• 2nd Sara Brown AMS
• 3rd Taryn Meade DACE
• 4th Ethan Walls AMS
• 5th Zach Goble DACE
Arts and Humanities
• 1st Amelia Gilbert AMS
• 2nd Sara Springer AMS
• 3rd Braxton Howard DACE
• 4th Ruthie Dillion AES
• 5th Reagan Lafferty DACE
Composition
• 1st Paisley Akers AMS
• 2nd Whitley Hall DACE
• 3rd Kylie Walters DACE
• 4th Sara Brown AMS
• 5th Danielle Ashia BLE
The results for Floyd’s District 82 Middle School Division include:
Final Overall
• 2nd South Floyd Elementary
• 3rd Stumbo Elementary
Future Problem Solving
• 1st South Floyd Elementary
• 2nd Stumbo Elementary
Quick Recall
• 2nd Stumbo Elementary
• 3rd South Floyd Elementary
Math
• 4th Reese Hamilton JMS
Science
• 5th Conner Little JMS
Social Studies
• 1st Conner Little JMS
Language Arts
• 1st Layla Johnson JMS
• 5th Hannah Lafferty SFE
Arts and Humanities
• 2nd Isabella Newman SFE
• 5th Lydia Johnson JMS
Composition
• 1st Taylor Stumbo SFE
• 2nd Hannah Lafferty SFE
• 4th Ava Mays SFE
