On Dec. 8, the Floyd County Schools District and Superintendent Danny Adkins announced the results for students in Floyd who competed in the KAAC 6th Grade Showcase for Sections 33.
The showcase, according to Adkins took place on Dec. 5 and was this was the first year the event took place virtually, due to COVID-19 and featured students from James D. Adams Middle, Duff-Allen Central Elementary, John M. Stumbo Elementary, as well as Johns Creek School, Pikeville and Shelby Valley Elementary in Pike County.
“Congratulations to our 6th grade academic students and teams on placing in this Governor’s Cup event,” Adkins said. “We were proud to see Adams Middle with a first place in Quick Recall and second overall… We also want to congratulate Taryn Meade and Cathrine Risner on your tie in first place for Language Arts, Amelia Gilbert for her first place in Arts and Humanities and congratulations Conner Little for your first place in Social Studies.”
The results for Floyd County students and teams include:
• Final Standings: 2nd Adams Middle, 4th Stumbo Elementary, 6th Duff-Allen Central Elementary
• Quick Recall: 1st Adams Middle, 4th Stumbo Elementary
• Math: 3rd Clin Hatfield AMS
• Science: 3rd Taryn Meade DACE, 5th Jacey Goble AMS
• Composition: 4th Kassidy May AMS
• Language Arts: 1st Taryn Meade DACE, 1st Cathrine Risner AMS
• Arts and Humanities: 1st Amelia AMS, 3rd Kyria Barnette AMS, 6th Emily Roberts JMS
• Social Studies: 1st Connor Little JMS, 3rd Katelyn Marshall AMS, 5th Lydia Johnson JMS
“We hope you join us in congratulating and supporting these students
and teams,” Adkins said. “This is their first endeavor into middle school academics and the 6th Grade Showcase provides them with an opportunity to compete on a regional level. To see these kids placing in.
this virtual tournament is wonderful!”
