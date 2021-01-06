As 2021 begins here in Floyd County, health department officials provided an update regarding the county’s battle to stop the spread against COVID-19, as well as updated the public about the vaccine rollout process.
According to Floyd County Health Department Director Thursa Sloan, as of presstime on Tuesday, Floyd County has experienced an additional 24 new cases since its post on Facebook updating the public. Sloan said that number brings the county’s number of active cases to approximately 245, with 17 individuals currently in the hospital receiving treatment due to complications from the virus. Since April, Sloan added, Floyd has seen approximately 1994 cases.
Regarding the county’s number of deaths, Sloan said that the department can’t report actual COVID-related deaths until those have been reviewed by the state review committee. However, the department recently received those additional numbers.
“Floyd County now has 16 deaths attributed to COVID 19 and we have at least 10 more for review,” Sloan said. “Please remember all of those families who have experienced loss of loved ones due to this virus.”
According to Sloan, regarding the vaccine and how that rollout process will look here in Floyd County, the department is with local hospitals to try to get health care providers completed and the department will then begin to take a list for those who are age 70 and older to try to start vaccination for this group. Sloan added that first responders will also address first responders during that phase.
“This is a very exhausting process and our hope would be that we could just get in several hundred doses weekly so that we could get it to all who want it,” Sloan said. “That is not likely, so please be patient. We will start the list tomorrow morning so please call, (606) 886-2788, and ask for COVID appointments.”
According to her, calls will be batched each day and will be honored in order received as the department receives the vaccine, but this could take several weeks she added. If an individual receives the vaccine somewhere else before the department calls them back, Sloan asks that individuals please let the department know so they can remove you from the list.
Sloan said that individuals should be prepared to give the agency your name, date of birth, and a contact number when you call. According to her, the total number of vaccines received in the county, so far is approximately150 doses.
