A Martin man and his daughter were arrested on felony charges recently after a Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy conducted an investigation into a custody dispute.
According to court documents, on Nov. 29, Deputy Oliver Little was charged with conducting an investigation into the whereabouts of a juvenile whose mother, Lynashley Coleman, 34, of Ruby Daniels Drive, had not returned the child to the custody of the father.
During the investigation, Little wrote, he learned that the child was in custody of Coleman and her father, Clarence D. Elkins, 55, also of Ruby Daniels Drive. In speaking with Elkins by phone during the investigation, Little wrote, Elkins had denied knowing the whereabouts of his daughter and granddaughter.
Little wrote that the next day, Nov. 30, he was able to locate the juvenile, who was with her mother and grandfather at a friend’s residence in the Cow Creek area.
During a search of Coleman’s purse, Little wrote, he located a cell phone which belonged to the juvenile, who readily had access to the purse, as well as a container, in which he located several uncapped syringes which had a residue of a liquid substance inside.
Both Coleman and Elkins, Little wrote, had knowledge of the syringes in the purse, as well as the juvenile’s ability to access them, and both “did nothing to protect the juvenile."
Coleman was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elkins was charged with custodial interference and first-degree wanton endangerment.
According to court documents, Elkins was also further charged with impersonating an officer. Little wrote that while interviewing Elkins after his arrest, Elkins admitted that he has, “on several occasions stated to other individuals that he was a deputy sheriff.” Further, Little wrote, Elkins admitted that he has stopped vehicles without the authority to do so.
Both Coleman and Elkins were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.