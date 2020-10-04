A cross drain replacement on Ky. 194 in Floyd County will close the road at mile point 5.1 on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. until as late as 3:00 p.m.
The site is just past Maynard Branch on the Allen side of the intersection with Ky. 3385. People who live on Ky. 3385 will be able to drive around Dewey Lake to access U.S. 23 and other routes, but will not be able to go through Ky. 194 to get to Allen or U.S. 23 while work is underway.
In order to install a new drain, the pavement must be removed from one side of the road to the other, opening a trench. The old drain can then be removed and a new one installed before backfilling and pavement replacement.
Motorists will be able to use the road on both sides of the work zone, but will not be able to drive through the site.
