A Floyd County couple was arrested last week after allegedly being found “passed out” in a vehicle with three small children.
According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson, on Oct. 18, he was dispatched to a report of a man and woman passed out in a vehicle with three small children in the back seat.
Lawson wrote that, when he arrived, he saw the man, Jeremiah Dunn, 25, and the woman, Charla Dunn, 22, both of Derossett Drive, Prestonsburg, passed out in the passenger seat and driver’s seat, respectively.
There were three children, ages 3, 4 and 5 in the back seat with only one child restraint seat which was buckled in. The children, the citation said, were walking back and forth on the seat.
Lawson, the citation said, woke the couple up and ordered them out of the vehicle. The children, Lawson wrote, were half-clothed and “sitting in their own urine because their diapers had not been changed.”
Upon a search of the vehicle, the citation said, Lawson found a glass pipe normally used for smoking methamphetamine.
The citation said Child Protective Services were contacted and, once they had conducted their investigation, Jeremiah Dunn and Charla Dunn were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and failure to use a child restraint device in a vehicle.
